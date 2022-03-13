Now you can manage your Digital Rights Management free game collection as well as installers, DLC, and extra contents while saving their settings. On the other hand, users can move their games to GameHub for a Unified Platform Game Collection. You can even access your games from other computers and view or edit files in your favorite disk folders or flash drives. The freeware also allows you to change the name of the files to something that you can easily identify as well as work with multiple libraries of games shared by friends, as well as installers and add-ons with ease so you don’t get bored during the tedious process of managing them.

GameHub is a work in progress that facilitates easier game management. Using GameHub, users can manage several games at once. Games may be downloaded from such stores as Steam, GOG, and Humble Bundle/Store. In addition, games even from Linux can be managed. Games from older operating systems are also playable with GameHub. It also allows for the management of programs such as Wine/Proton, DOSBox, RetroArch, and ScummVM that helps in running old games on newer operating systems. GameHub also offers an environment-friendly platform for gamers who would like to play old games compatible with modern computers.

The freeware makes use of GOG, Humble Bundle, Humble Trove, and Steam making use of game collections, DRM-free titles as well as additional contents and DLCs from multiple platforms. GameHub allows simultaneous management of the titles on your computer. It enables you to backup, uninstall, and reinstall games. You can also manually adjust the location of game files, but you can modify, move and copy as well.

Overall, GameHub is a software application for the management and organization of your computer games. It also works with Wine, DOSBox, Wine, Keyboard Maestro; Wine applications like Office 2013/2016, and many more.

Features of GameHub for PC

Store your games in one place

Log in to multiple platforms

Install games from the supported sources

Download game installers, DLCs, and bonus content

Automatically find artwork for games on SteamGridDB

Setup emulators and automatically import emulated games

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

