Your business is growing. To help it grow Cisco Network Assistant is a PC-based network management application for small to medium businesses, including educational institutions with up to 80 network devices. From initial setup to day-to-day tasks, CNA makes network management easy. With features including an intuitive GUI, task-based menu, and Self-Diagnostics. It offers a simple interface with easy navigation, competitive product information, and even a help tab for those moments when you need some guidance. If you want to simplify your network management processes and be confident in the quality of your network, then Cisco Network Assistant is for you.

License: Free

Author: Cisco Systems, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cisco Network Assistant for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Cisco Network Assistant is the simple user interface for maintaining and saving running configurations for Cisco networking devices, including switches, routers, and wireless access points. The application maintains the configuration files from multiple devices simultaneously and provides a consolidated view of all the networks under management. This tool is designed to be simple and intuitive, so network managers can focus on managing their network. This is open-source software that runs on a PC under Windows.

Easy to use and powerful, Cisco Network Assistant is a free and compact network management application that enables you to work with your wired and wireless networks. CNA is a free product that can help you manage your wired and wireless networks with confidence. With CNA, you can get information about your network, download technical documentation, and access a network community. This is all from the convenience of your home or office.

Overall CNA is a smart network management tool that provides visibility into your entire network. It’s free and easy to install. You can do everything from right in the app: update firmware, detect a device’s location, and even configure new devices. No more hassle with connecting to a web portal and filling out fields on long forms. Cisco Network Assistant just does it for you.

Features of Cisco Network Assistant for PC

It provides a centralized network view with a user-friendly GUI that

Simplifies configuration

Management

Troubleshooting

Administrator’s Guide

Cisco Small Business Products Quick Reference Guide

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

