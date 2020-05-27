Lazarus latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a free IDE for Pascal programming that facilitates various navigation with an easy to use interface? You should try Lazarus. Lazarus integrated development environment is a free and open source IDE for Free Pascal Delphi compatible cross platform. The application developed and published by Lazarus Team. The feature including: drag and drop form designer with modern, object oriented language. With Lazarus IDE users can create our own custom components and can be used in another applications as well. You can develop, test and deploy software very fast. Sometimes components are very limited and expanding it it’s not so easy task.

License: Free

Author: Lazarus Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Lazarus

File Size:

The powerful features including: Interactive code debugger, Code completion, Code templates, Syntax highlighting, Context-sensitive help,Text resource manager, Automatic code formatting and also The ability to create custom components. It also has data connectivity components for MySQL, PostgreSQL, FireBird, Oracle, SQLite, Sybase, and others. Lazarus IDE is so fast to create application for any platform, you can create your app from ready bricks of code called components.

With Lazarus IDE you can create application faster than any other tool. It’s integration with database, BDE, is very much powerful. The tool is much useful for cross platform applications as well. You can also develop, test and deploy software very fast. Also you don’t need to fully re-write your app for new platform. Just write some platform dependent code, build for new platform.

Lazarus IDE is the natural step it is to develop from a Pascal programing language user to a Borland Delphi User to this, the User Interface is easy to understand and pretty much like other product. Lazarus is good tool if you like to move to virtualization and more secure. Overall, it’s a very powerful development tool that can be used to create application that run on a variety of platforms.

Features of Lazarus

Freedom

Ease of use

Extensibility

Cross Platform

Powerful, Fast

Drag and Drop Form Designer

Modern, Object oriented language

Easily Extendable

Lazarus is open source and the core libraries

Various Frameworks are available

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

