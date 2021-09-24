iMyFone D-Back for Windows is a professional iOS data recovery software that can retrieve your lost or deleted data from iTunes backup, iCloud backup, and other kinds of backups, and lost data from iPhone/iPad/iPod touch directly. Not only does it extract iTunes and iCloud backup, but also extracts third-party apps data without entering any passcode, it even provides easy 3 ways to extract data. It can help you extract various kinds of files including contacts, text messages, photos, WhatsApp attachments, call history, video, notes, reminders, and more.

License: Trial

Author: imyfone.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: iMyFone D-Back for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

iMyFone D-Back Overview

iMyFone D-Back for Windows is a fully-featured data recovery program designed to recover all kinds of data from iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. The program is capable of recovering all kinds of data files stored in an iOS device. With iMyFone D-Back for Windows, you can recover data from iTunes and iCloud backups and extract data from an iOS device directly without entering the passcode. It provides the best iPhone data recovery software for you. It works perfectly in every situation, providing the only one-stop solution, providing prominent features for all users, especially beginners. You can find more information on the official website.

Use iMyFone D-Back to recover the deleted data from your iOS device. Supports Various Data Recovery Mode including iTunes & iCloud backups, enabling users to find 5 types of data for 6 types of situations. All the data could be recovered through 6 recovery modes, including iTunes Backup, iTunes Restore, SMS Restore, Call Logs Restore, Camera Roll Restore, Photo Library, and Photo Stream Restore.

Moreover, third-party app data recovered from iTunes or iCloud backups can be used on your iDevices without entering the passcode. Before recovering the deleted data, a preview is provided for choosing the data you want to recover. Overall, iMyFone D-Back for Windows is the final solution to recover deleted or lost data in Windows disk or iPhone/iPad.

Features of iMyFone D-Back for PC

Free to try before purchase

Recover from iOS Devices

Recover from iTunes Backup

Recover from iCloud Backup

Preview deleted data

Selectively recover

Highest data-recovery rate

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

