Deleting files seems like a quick and easy way to fix your hard drive, but it can lead to a bunch of problems down the road. Jihosoft can help you recover lost or deleted files from your devices, due to not intentional reasons such as human mistakes, system crashes, infections by viruses, partition loss, unexpected power outages, etc. Jihosoft iPhone Data Recovery is an easy-to-use Windows data recovery software able to retrieve your deleted photos, contacts, texts, etc. from your iPhone/iPad/iPod in just a few clicks. The program can recognize your iDevice and scan it.

Jihosoft iPhone Data Recovery has the ability to recover accidentally deleted or lost iOS data, including contacts, photos, notes, videos, WhatsApp text messages, or other kinds of data from your iPhone or iOS devices back to your pc. With this fast and efficient iPhone Data Recovery program, you can preview and selectively download the found files to pc. With an easy-to-use interface and scan speed. Jihosoft iPhone Data Recovery is designed to recover files of contacts, videos, music, photos, notes, attachments of more than 300 types from your iDevice including the latest iPhone, iPad, and iPod.

Jihosoft is the best data recovery software for iPhone, iPad, and iPod. It can help you recover deleted photos, videos, contacts, SMS, WhatsApp message from your device directly with no backup files needed. The software provides a quick way for users to restore photos, video, contacts, and more from iOS devices. The software will recognize and scan your iDevice. After that, you can preview and recover lost data found by the program.

No matter whether you have synced your iOS device with iTunes before or not, no matter which version of iOS you are using, or what iOS system your device is running on – iOS 6/7/8/9/10/11; it supports them all. Overall, Jihosoft for Windows is an easy-to-use software that allows users to recover deleted data from iPhone, iPad, and iPod without backup.

Features of Jihosoft iPhone Data Recovery for PC

Recover Data from iOS Devices Directly

Any iOS Device Is Supported

Up to 16 +Types of Recovered Data

The deleted items will be temporarily kept in the database

iOS devices are invisible until the new data overwrite

The overwritten data are unrecoverable

The detectable data include Messages, Contacts, Call Logs, Calendar, Photos, Videos, Notes, Reminders, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

