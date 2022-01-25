From the makers of Feeding Frenzy comes the sequel that took Facebook and PC by storm. In Feeding Frenzy 2, take control of several sea creatures and battle your way up the shark food chain. Move through the deep blue in a variety of modes – sinking pirate ships, popping balloons, and more in new bonus levels. Dive into a fantastically funny underwater adventure as you swim and swerve through challenging levels. Dive deeper into Feeding Frenzy with multiplayer action, online leaderboards, and more. The original game was a bonafide gaming classic and now the sequel delivers more of what made the first great, without dumbing it down.

License: Demo

Author: PopCap Games

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Feeding Frenzy 2 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Feeding Frenzy 2 Overview

The feeding frenzy is on again. This time, add in new features like power-ups, scrolling text, more levels, and three vibrant worlds to play in. Feeding Frenzy 2 will keep you swimming back for more. Feeding Frenzy 2: 3D underwater action. This hungry fish is back to take on the waters again. Dive into the deep, gobble up defenseless sea creatures, and leap out of the water for some added thrills. Master the ability to swim, circle, and chomp-teem to defeat larger enemies. Make this feeding frenzy the best ever with multiple levels of action-packed excitement.

The sequel to the smash hit Feeding Frenzy returns with more levels, bigger fish, and more special surprises. Feeding Frenzy 2 offers 30+ new levels with new obstacles, power-ups, and gameplay twists to keep your appetite frothing. Collect tokens worth money and use them to buy jaw-dropping new upgrades like the Rubber Ducky Shield, Barb Guard, and Vacuum Snorkel.

Get devoured by a shark? Try again! Unlimited continues mean there’s always another chance to eat, swim and win. The feeding frenzy begins again with this exciting sequel! Sequel to one of the fastest-selling and critically acclaimed PC games of all time, Feeding Frenzy 2 puts action and adventure under the sea.

Features of Feeding Frenzy 2 for PC

Play as one of three aquatic predators

Full of interesting puzzles, smashing objects, and sharp-toothed enemies

Stuff your face with tons of fish

Put yourself in these powerful fish’s fins and chomp

Swim and swoop through fish-infested waters

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

