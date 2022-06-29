Are you having problems getting your network to its full potential? It’s game over for lagging and disconnecting. Let us optimize your connection with a new driver package from ASUS. The ASUS Realtek Ethernet Driver is a networking package that will allow your Windows OS to take full advantage of your Realtek networking hardware. ASUS Realtek Ethernet Driver is a real necessity if you want to rely on the networking capabilities of your ASUS. Without driver packages, Windows OS is not able to properly optimize the use of network hardware, which ensures that all its features – such as high-quality picture transmission or superior audio clarity – are used with optimal efficiency.

License: Free

Author: ASUS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ASUS Realtek Ethernet Driver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ASUS Realtek Ethernet Driver Overview

The ASUS Realtek Ethernet Driver is a package of network drivers made to work with the operating system Windows. The drivers offer improved performance, advanced ethernet capabilities such as Wake on LAN, and support for jumbo frames when combined with an ASUS-based adapter. Updating this ASUS Realtek Ethernet Driver package is not a requirement, but it is definitely in your best interest to do so. By doing so, you’ll be able to assure that all of your communication capabilities are being handled by the most updated version of the software.

Whether upgrade or fresh install, ASUS Ethernet Driver offers a premium solution to ensure your home PC can access the internet and PC peripherals with high-end features and performance. With an advanced memory allocation technology, this driver improves the overall performance of networking hardware connecting to your computer. All potential features of your ASUS networking hardware are unlocked, thus enabling you to take full advantage of it with optimized settings.

If you are using ASUS networking hardware and running a version of the Windows OS, then we highly recommend that you open your computer’s Control Panel (Gear-shaped icon in the Windows menu) and check for any available updates for your network devices. However, if no update exists or it is not applicable for your model of ASUS networking hardware.

Features of ASUS Realtek Ethernet Driver for PC

The official driver Ethernet Lan Driver

All-in-one solution of networking chips

Compatible with both desktop PC and laptop

Unlocks full feature sets and services of Realtek networking

Optimized for use on Windows

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

