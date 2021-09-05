Recover accidentally deleted files from your computer’s hard disk drive. Wise Data Recovery for Windows can scan your hard disk to recover deleted files that have been marked as free space by the operating system. This includes file deletions that have occurred due to a damaged file system or by other means. Please note that it is not always possible to recover 100% of the data, but in many cases, it will be possible. It has the ability to recover files, photos, music, emails, and more files that have been lost or become irretrievable due to errors within Windows’ virtual file systems. The program was created for Windows users by professionals; it is simple and effective.

License: Free

Author: WiseCleaner

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Wise Data Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Wise Data Recovery Overview

Wise Data Recovery is a free data recovery software for Windows. It can recover files (photo, word, email, text, etc.) that have been “permanently” deleted and marked as free space by the operating system. Wise Data Recovery can recover files that have been deleted by pressing the DELETE key, using the Recycle Bin, Shift + Delete, or Empty Trash. Files can be recovered without having to boot up Windows. It is the only free file recovery software that supports NTFS 4 File System. The program can recover files from USB flash drives, memory cards, or other storage devices.

Get your deleted files back with Wise Data Recovery. Recover data from your hard drive, USB flash drive, memory card, or MP3 player, even if certain file types (pictures, music files like .MP3, MP4 or .WMA, documents like .DOC and .XLS) were accidentally deleted. Wise Data Recovery quickly scans for lost photos, emails, audio, and video…Wise Data Recovery can be used to retrieve digital files.

Overall, Wise Data Recovery is the Best Free Data Recovery Software. How many times have you deleted a file only to find that it is no longer in the recycle bin and “permanently” gone? If you were using Wise Data Recovery for Windows, your worries would be over.

Features of Wise Data Recovery for PC

Recover Files For Different Loss Situations

1000+ Types Of Files Can Be Recovered

Recover Data From A Variety Of Devices

The Fastest Data Scanning Speed

Portable Version Allows You to Avoid Data Overwriting

Perfectly Compatible with Almost All Windows Versions

Quickly Scan & Restore Recently Deleted Files

Deeply Scan & Restore RAW Files

Automatic Updates

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

