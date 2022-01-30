Now it is easy to make HD GIF/WebP from gameplay screens or YouTube videos with your PC. Honeycam is a GIF animation maker and editor. You can create a GIF file, to share an online game and video play progress. Honeycam automatically detects the screen size and makes the precise crop and resize. You can also change the number of frames, reduce filesize and add image effects. It provides a large number of options like cropping, resizing, reducing the number of frames, or setting the frame playtime. You can also share your results directly on Twitter or Facebook with just one click.

License: Trial

Author: Bandisoft International

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Honeycam for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Honeycam Overview

Honeycam is a software that can make GIF animations from animated screen captures in video files, such as YouTube videos or gameplay. In addition, it is also possible to make animated images by converting multiple images. With Honeycam, you don’t need to use other software or pay for editing. You can make and edit in one place. Your PNG animation image files can be exported after editing. The editing process is as simple as a few clicks of the mouse and keyboard.

Honeycam provides many ways to crop and resize an image. With Honeycam, you have a full set to edit pictures and make GIF files from your favorite games. You can also reduce the number of frames or set the playtime for each frame. You can use it to make your own GIF or WebP animation or videos from YouTube or local gameplay. It also comes with many options to customize your GIFs/Webbs.

Overall, Honeycam is a powerful screenshot/video to animation software for Windows. It can help you merge several vivid gaming or video gameplay capture screenshots/videos into one large GIF/WebP file. It comes with a user-friendly interface that offers a variety of convenient editing options, including advanced cropping and resizing methods, and more.

Features of Honeycam for PC

Super-simple creation

Support for multiple formats

Easy and quick editing

High-quality quantization

A variety of filter effects

Insert texts, chat bubbles, and stickers

Photo frame effects

Animate texts, chat bubbles, and stickers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Honeycam.