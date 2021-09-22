DxO PhotoLab is the application for professional photographers to automatically repair images taken on cameras that are not compatible with DxO Optics Pro. Thanks to the program’s new technology, the same processing parameters are now available for many types of DSLRs and Bridge Cameras, whether using JPEG or RAW format. The program is the image-processing software of reference and has been the top choice of professional photographers for years. Take control of your photos thanks to the program, today the image-processing software of reference.
License: Trial
Author: DxO Labs
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: DxO PhotoLab for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
File Size:
DxO PhotoLab Overview
DxO PhotoLab for Windows is software designed to enhance photos. The program automatically increases picture quality, adjusts colors, and balances contrasts. It gives a professional touch to photographs thanks to a control panel with a range of settings and a selection of presets for a variety of situations. Thanks to DxO’s unique expertise in image processing, this program automatically improves definition and brings out details that would otherwise be lost.
PhotoLab (formerly DxO Optics Pro and code name: DI4) is a unique application that automatically increases the quality of images, whether in JPEG or RAW format. The application helps you to get the best from your photos, whether taken with a compact camera or a professional reflex camera. With DxO PhotoLab, get all the best from your photos thanks to the program, the image-processing software of reference.
Overall, DxO PhotoLab automatically optimizes your photos. If you are a photographer, you know how important it is to be able to optimize the quality of your files. It is this quality improvement that sets DxO PhotoLab apart.
Features of DxO PhotoLab for PC
- Unparalleled optical corrections
- Filter a selected area of your image
- Play with the Brush
- Manage masks
- Correct blemishes
- Personalized Workflow
- Selective copy and paste
- Work seamlessly with Adobe Lightroom Classic
- Direct access to your files
- Get organized with keywords
- Use Projects and simplify your editing
- ICC and DCP profile management
- Color protection
- Multiple exports
- fullscreen view
- Moiré effect correction
- Expertly retouch your photos with U POINT technology
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 4 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 8 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent
- OpenCl 1.2-capable graphic card with 1GB of video memory to handle OpenCL acceleration
- NVIDIA GTX™ 1060, AMD Radeon™ RX 580 or better recommended for DeepPRIME
