DxO PhotoLab is the application for professional photographers to automatically repair images taken on cameras that are not compatible with DxO Optics Pro. Thanks to the program’s new technology, the same processing parameters are now available for many types of DSLRs and Bridge Cameras, whether using JPEG or RAW format. The program is the image-processing software of reference and has been the top choice of professional photographers for years. Take control of your photos thanks to the program, today the image-processing software of reference.

DxO PhotoLab Overview

DxO PhotoLab for Windows is software designed to enhance photos. The program automatically increases picture quality, adjusts colors, and balances contrasts. It gives a professional touch to photographs thanks to a control panel with a range of settings and a selection of presets for a variety of situations. Thanks to DxO’s unique expertise in image processing, this program automatically improves definition and brings out details that would otherwise be lost.

PhotoLab (formerly DxO Optics Pro and code name: DI4) is a unique application that automatically increases the quality of images, whether in JPEG or RAW format. The application helps you to get the best from your photos, whether taken with a compact camera or a professional reflex camera. With DxO PhotoLab, get all the best from your photos thanks to the program, the image-processing software of reference.

Overall, DxO PhotoLab automatically optimizes your photos. If you are a photographer, you know how important it is to be able to optimize the quality of your files. It is this quality improvement that sets DxO PhotoLab apart.

Features of DxO PhotoLab for PC

Unparalleled optical corrections

Filter a selected area of your image

Play with the Brush

Manage masks

Correct blemishes

Personalized Workflow

Selective copy and paste

Work seamlessly with Adobe Lightroom Classic

Direct access to your files

Get organized with keywords

Use Projects and simplify your editing

ICC and DCP profile management

Color protection

Multiple exports

fullscreen view

Moiré effect correction

Expertly retouch your photos with U POINT technology

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 8 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

OpenCl 1.2-capable graphic card with 1GB of video memory to handle OpenCL acceleration

NVIDIA GTX™ 1060, AMD Radeon™ RX 580 or better recommended for DeepPRIME

