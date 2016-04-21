Hiren’s Boot CD PE ISO for PC is is an all-in-one rescue disc solution or repair tool for Microsoft Windows which is crucial if your PC tends to break down a lot. The application does not include any Windows license keys or serial number Windows, it also Hiren’s BootCD PE does not violate Windows. Hiren Boot CD is easy to use to repair, restore, recover or re-Install Windows and save time and money and fix your computer yourself in minutes. This is an essential tool to have if you have a computer with a pre-loaded Windows 10 Operating System. This program also works with older versions of Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and Vista. It was so simple to bring a totally dead PC back to life.

Hiren’s Boot CD designed for your Windows has crashed during an update, Windows can’t boot because Boot Manger or Boot.ini is missing, BOOTMGR or NTLDR is missing error code, Windows repeatedly returns to the Advanced Boot Options Screen, Fatal System” error or “Blue-Screen of Death” BSOD after an update Windows, It also fixes running slow system, virus, spyware, or malicious software problems. It has Device Driver Tools, Editors Viewers, FileSystems Tools, Hard Disk Tools, Master Boot Record Tools, MS-Dos Tools, Network Tools, and more.

This tool actually brought a dead computer back to life, if you have a computer that is a brick, BSOD, or error. With the useful tools inside of the ISO, you can solve many problems related to your computer. It does not contain any pirated software, it includes only free and legal software. This application is not pirated software, it will help with issues like your hard drive failing, your computer catching nasty viruses, you forgetting your password, and not knowing how to recover it.

It works just as advertised, it fixes the Issues many are having are born from simple fixes common, not so serious configuration issues, including BIOS problems. If you have common, very hassling but not that serious configuration issues, this might be for you. I highly recommend this product for anyone having issues with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, and Windows Vista.

Features of Hiren’s BootCD for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 GHz or faster processor or SoC

RAM: 1 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 16 GB for 32-bit OS 20 GB for 64-bit OS free space

Video Graphics: Intel or AMD equivalent

