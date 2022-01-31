Are you looking for a photo viewer that is as easy to use as it is fast? HoneyView is an image viewer which offers a variety of features giving you the best viewing experience possible. It comes with: Image compression and decompression capabilities, thereby allowing you to view the contents of a compressed file without having to extract it, and unpack files packed with RAR or 7z. A slide show feature that allows you to organize and present photos in a professional manner.A slideshow video function that allows you to combine photos and videos into one video.

License: Free

Author: Bandisoft International

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HoneyView for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

HoneyView Overview

HoneyView allows you to easily view, edit and create pictures on your Windows PC. You can also use it to present motes, add effects and filters, configure and edit entire folders, view a slide show, and play 3D pictures. The program is very intuitive and simple to use. The application is lightweight and fast in performance, which makes it great software for an image presentation you plan to make. It’s fully compatible with two-panel slideshows, making it easier for you to view your pictures with effects and transition options in place.

This is an application that can help you in doing many tasks on your images, but with a simpler and friendlier interface. It has a clean, compact design and supports changing the visual effects of all the images you select. If you want to get them saved into different folders, mass renaming also is possible. With its preview capability, you can also see the compressed files without extracting them.

Overall, HoneyView is free software and can be conveniently used on all Windows devices. The image viewer is simple to use and you will master the working of the software in a short period. You can edit images with built-in tools or perform tricks to make them more fun.

Features of HoneyView for PC

Lightweight and fast

Ability to display EXIF in Jpeg format, including GPS information

Batch image format conversion with resizing

Show animations for animated GIF & WebP

Show images in zipped files without extracting them

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. HoneyView is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.