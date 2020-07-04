Hola FREE VPN download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit version. Hola Free VPN is a free VPN service to unblock any website, anytime and anyplace created by Hola.org. Hola VPN it is possible to connect from many different countries and with a long distance of servers available in them. This application is very small and very lightweight, it’s run perfectly on many browsers such as Google Chrome, Opera Browser and Mozilla Firefox, also on Android, IOS, MacOS, Smart TV and Microsoft Windows. This also can helps you to increase your online security and privacy by encrypting your internet connection and hiding your IP address like Hotspot Shield.

Hola VPN is a free peer to peer network VPN service like Torrent service, that works by sharing idle resources of its users to create a more open Web. With this app, you can surf or browsing safely, and the most important thing is to open any website blocked by cellular operators or blocked in your countries. Hola VPN keeps its service free by providing a paid-for, commercial version of the VPN service to businesses with (Hola VPN Pro). It is a software whose operation is quite simple, through it we connect from the server of our preference with only a few steps.

It is a free Software that offers a lot of benefits to anyone who uses it without costing any money. This application lets you connect to specific VPN server as well as provides you with unrestricted access. This program working without fare warning was messaged I used up so many kbs or something of that nature, it’s absolutely free for anyone. There are hundreds of options for each and everybody. You can change your IP address and you can browse the Internet without worry and stay safe from hackers.

Hola VPN allows you to overpass the blocked websites or pages, due to the political agreements for your current location or something like that. Hola Free VPN has been equipped with a very intuitive and minimalistic user interface which will let you connect or disconnect from the server. Overall, Hola VPN is an imposing application for navigating the Internet anonymously and stay safe.

Features of Hola VPN

Free VPN

Freedom to view applications and websites from around the world

Switch countries with ease

Unblock any website easily

Allows you to connect to a VPN server and enjoy the protection

Lets you connect to specific VPN server

Provides you with unrestricted access to the websites

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

