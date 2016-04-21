Adobe Acrobat Reader DC for PC is a PDF viewer developed by Adobe Inc for Microsoft Windows. The application is the free portable document format standard for reliably viewing, printing, and commenting on PDF documents. Adobe Reader offers a number of functionalities to take advantage on the manipulation of PDF documents. It is an important alternative to make more complete reviews of PDF documents, among other applications. Adobe Acrobat Reader has amazing features which makes it appropriate for all PDF related computer tasks. The software is very customizable, and Adobe’s online resources to have everything completely configured.

License: Free

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Acrobat Reader DC for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC Overview

Adobe Reader is very attractive interface due to the great planning of user interface and user experince. The software has its functionalities ordered in a manner it seems everything is located where it should. Adobe Acrobat Reader DC is just the best when it comes to opening documents. In fact, it does more than just reading documents to allow users to protect, share and store the documents. It is lightweight enough to run in a computer with reasonable hardware capabilities.

The application allow you to read text, it also allows you to customize the appearance of the background through preset templates under the option. It also presents an alternative to display the document in night mode. Easy to install and learn to use. You can literally find any resource that comes to mind on the tape. It has improved the productivity significantly, especially with the collaboration and sharing features.

It is a free application that can be compared to Microsoft Word and Foxit Reader. It has a set of tools for reviewing, editing, creating documents that really good. Overall, Adobe Acrobat Reader is an application to evaluate and take advantage of the potential offered in its tools.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC for PC

Quickly open PDF documents from email, the web, or any app that supports Share

Search, scroll, zoom in and out

Choose Single Page or Continuous Scroll mode

Make comments on PDFs using sticky notes and drawing tools

Highlight and markup text with annotation tools

Store and share files in the cloud

Print documents from your device

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Adobe Acrobat Reader DC is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.