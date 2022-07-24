Did you know that with the PDP Control Hub for PC you can customize your controller, run diagnostics, update firmware, and tailor your gaming experience to fit your unique style? The application took all the features that made our mobile app so popular and brought them to the next level. With a kind app, you can easily customize your controller to fit your unique playing style. Adjust audio settings, re-map any of the buttons, run diagnostics, recalibrate your analog sticks and triggers, automatically adjust dead zones, calibrate pedals, and much more.

License: Free

Author: Performance Designed Products LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PDP Control Hub for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PDP Control Hub Overview

The PDP Control Hub for PC allows you to customize your controller to fit your unique style. Easily update firmware, and tailor your gaming experience to fit your needs. Customize your controller with the PDP Control Hub to run diagnostics and recalibrate your analog sticks, trigger buttons, and D-Pad. The app is compatible with all of the original Xbox One controllers. Instantly access a variety of features with the PDP Control Hub for PC and gain full control of your gaming experience.

Personalize your controller with this one-of-a-kind app. Adjust audio settings, re-map any of the buttons, run diagnostics, calibrate your analog sticks and triggers, and much more. Easily re-map buttons, adjust the audio and video settings, switch between modes, and more. Update controller firmware effortlessly with the PDP Control Hub app. This free app is packed with functionality, including the ability to automatically detect when new firmware is available.

Download the free PDP Control Hub app and transform your controller into a powerful tool that boasts all of the features found on game consoles, but is specifically tailored to fit your unique playing style. The benefits are all at your fingertips with the PDP Control Hub app for PC Windows.

Features of PDP Control Hub for PC

Customize your controller

Run diagnostics

Easily update firmware

Tailor your gaming experience to fit your unique style

Customize to play your way

Adjust the dead zones for a more responsive controller

Set trigger sensitivity levels and adjust dead zones

Adjust audio configurations, like volume and game/chat balance

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. PDP Control Hub is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.