Hideman latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Hideman is a VPN service developed by Hideman Ltd for Microsoft Windows. It provides a fair amount of global servers, which ensures you can be confident of higher performance from a client. Hideman offers good coverage in many places around the globe. Moreover, it has servers in many places around the world. It is very good, it provides excellent search results through the website, because it allows us to access any page in the world. It also very comfortable and accessible to best budget, as well as providing a very easy to use configuration.

License: Trial

Author: Hideman Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Hideman

File Size:

Hideman VPN offers a users friendly graphics user interface that enables you to participate in personal and secure online activity. The application will keep your machines safe from intruders who wish to access and know our browsing history which is for you a confidential information. This is a powerful piece of technology that is attentive. Hideman VPN is accessible on different stages other than equipment running on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS and Linux.

For all the hardware and software, this piece of software is simple to set up and available. It offers prices that are very similar to other VPN service, but its server and location diversity is much higher. The software provides users with powerful encryption methods with a few protocols to choose between. If you care about security you should know that no type of log is stored on the activity you perform in the VPN.

The application similar to some other VPN application, customer support is not open. Hideman will working remotely in different places and operating with confident files. I recommend this application because it is very versatile and can be used in an efficient way with any operating system on the market. I will strongly recommend it to people looking for an easy and reliable VPN.

Features of Hideman

Hideman VPN supports Win, Mac, iOS, Android and Linux

The program is intuitive

Comes as a browser extension for Chrome, Safari, IE and etc

Offers embedded Help tab

There is a toggle to switch between TCP/UDP

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

