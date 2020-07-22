VideoPad Video Editor free latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for video editing software that is lightweight, fast, easy to learn for beginners and has professional features? this is your solution. VideoPad is a video editing software developd by NCH Software. This software comes with a wide variety of editing tools, like fades, transitions, and more. You can add your video, audio, and image files easily by dragging and dropping into the software. This application is pretty good when you wish to upload pictures to make videos or you can try to videotape yourself. With VideoPad you can also share your project easily it to your social media accounts, share to video sharing sites or burn a hard copy onto Blu-ray or DVD.

License: Trial

Author: NCH Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VideoPad Video Editor

File Size: 3 Mb

With this application, you can edit video from most any file format, including: AVI, MPEG, WMV, DIVX, XVID, MP4, 3GP, MOV, VOB, OGM, MKV and more. You can also, import and mix audio tracks from WAV, MP3, MP2, MP1, M4A, MID, FLAC, ACC, WMA, AU, AIFF, OGG, RAW, DVF, VOX and etc. Also export your video to asf, avi and wmv and burn to DVD and Blu Ray Disc. Multiple resolution options can edit with this software such as: HD videos, Full HD, 2K and 4K.

It’s great video editing software, you can used to using it on the PC with there are many things you could do like snapping the cursor to the end or beginning of a specific clip. It allows you to take pictures and edit them into a video and take video along with it. It also allows for audio to be overlapped and adjusted. You can easily do everything like adding special effects or anything you like in your video.

This application is really amazing, I have been looking everywhere for a good video app, and this is the one. If you really want to experience the full ability of this app, I suggest that you buy pro version. Overall, VideoPad is very solid video editing software and simple, but you get results with very little learnign curve.

Features of VideoPad Video Editor

Choose from a wide range of transitions and customize its duration Speed up, slow down, or reverse your clips

Add image files, text, and overlays to your video timeline

3D video editing and 2D to 3D stereoscopic conversion

Record your own audio or narrations

Convert text to speech

Submit your project fast and easy to your online accounts

Burn to DVD or Blu-ray and watch on your TV

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

