We know how important internet speed is to you and that’s why we want to make sure you have the fastest connection. DNS Changer lets you test your internet speeds with the click of a button by changing your DNS address, without changing your actual connection. It prevents DNS spoofing. This can help to protect you against a variety of attacks and privacy concerns, such as browser tracking, ISP snooping, and more. Changing the DNS address on your device is the easiest way to speed up your internet connection and unblock websites. To use it you need to install one or more DNS-enabled resolvers on your computer or device.

License: Free

Author: Zaczero

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DNS Changer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

DNS Changer Overview

DNS Changer provides easy access to the DNS settings of your device. It can be used by anyone who is interested in changing the DNS on their device, but who is not sure how to do it or what the impact will be. For example, if you are finding that pages are not loading due to a slow internet connection, you may want to consider changing your default DNS server. It works for all internet service providers and any operating system including Windows 10, Android & iOS.

DNS Changer is designed to be fast and simple, without any data usage or connection effects. You can use this application to easily do so (and see if it makes a difference). Say goodbye to slow web browsing.

Overall, DNS Changer PC Windows is a tool that allows you to easily change your DNS address to one of the best and fastest servers. And the best thing is that when you change your device’s DNS, it won’t affect your connection speed in any way.

Features of DNS Changer for PC

DNSCrypt support

DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) support – using DNSCrypt

DNS latency checker

Per network interface configuration

Easy reset to ISP’s default DNS

Out-of-the-box IPv4 & IPv6 support

Windows 10 theme synchronization

100% Open-Source – including 3rd party libraries

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

