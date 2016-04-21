Norton Security Scan for PC Windows is a software tool designed to protect your system from behavior harmful or application threats like viruses, spyware, and trojan horse. The application developed and published by Symantec Corporation for Microsoft Windows OS. As a simple and lightweight application, Norton Security Scan doesn’t conflict with other applications and uses a small RAM and Processor of your computer. Norton Security Scan also automatically retrieves the latest protection updates like Norton Antivirus Pro edition.

License: Free

Author: Symantec

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Norton Security Scan for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Norton Security Scan Overview

Norton Security Scan is excellent to keep the computer free of viruses and spies that can make it slow for daily work, as well as protecting the information that is being handled at work so that it is not damaged. It can be programmed to clean as long as one likes or manual cleaning can be done. Norton Security Scan also has features such as a quick scan and full scan mode. Quick Scan looks at the most common places that are infected by viruses and spyware while a full scan checks every file on the computer.

To protect your system safe, Norton Security Scan performs a scan of your computer and displays if there are existing viruses, worms, spyware, unwanted adware, or Trojans residing on your computer. It is important because it puts on alert the threats that are generated in real-time. Norton Security Scan does not work completely with the Windows Firewall, since it tends to be slow and does not go hand in hand.

With Norton Security Scan users have had regular protection in all equipment. As a free software the application is limited, but this is a good choice to protect your computer for any behaviour or unwanted programs. Overall, Norton Security Scan is an excellent program to protect files and document against viruses, always on alert when you are in the presence of one.

Features of Norton Security Scan for PC

This is a free tool

Built by Norton, the global leader in security software

Runs in the background won’t interrupt your work or play

Won’t swallow up memory and hard disk space

Fast, easy, accurate, and best of all free

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

