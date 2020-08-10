AutoCAD latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. AutoCAD is a tool with a lot of functions for the CAD drawing, can create 2d or 3d objects or layouts easily and without restrictions. AutoCAD is the most used and important tool in the world of civil construction, it has led the market thanks largely to its precision in drawing and its versatility. This application developed and published by AutoDesk. AutoCAD offers the capability of use comands on the keyboard makes the job easier and faster. It’s easy to use, but is complicated to master, you need years of practising to make good projects in AutoCAD.

License: Trial

Author: AutoDesk

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AutoCAD

File Size:

AutoCAD offers a better interface application along with the various graphic features, the flexibility that the program provides you allows you to make just about any 2D and 3D CAD drawing. AutoCAD has always been a program that uses a lot of resources of the computer where it runs. A result more consumption of resources, especially RAM memory, so if you want AutoCAD to run without problems on your PC. But, the best thing about the AutoCAD is the availability of the wide variety of express tools which help in constructing the project in a much better way.

AutoCAD is a great drawing tool for your carpentry. For beginners in CAD it’s difficult to learn to use it but with dedication and a couple of drawings you can start to work with it efficiently. The best of AutoCad is the compability with other versions. It’s excellent for making detail drawings, also the program is compatible with another large amount of software. It has a large amount of tools, in general it is a very complete software.

It is a very good program but also very expensive, although it’s worth investing. If youre planning to use AutoCAD as a main tool in building industry, I would recomend to try this version. Overall, AutoCAD is a terrific and fast drafting program. I very complete and highly recommendable software especially if you work in the world of construction

Features of AutoCAD

Compatibility with other software

Vertical integration

Permits export as AutoCAD drawing files

Civil 3D permits export as AutoCAD objects and as LandXML

Third party file converters exist for specific formats such as Bentley MX GENIO Extension

Conversion of .pdf files is feasible

Several vendors provide online conversions for free

Auto CAD are available for English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and many more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of AutoCAD.