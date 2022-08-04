Now there’s no need to struggle to try to update your Instagram feed from your mobile phone: Gramblr is here! The free, simple tool lets you upload pictures onto Instagram directly from your PC. Simply copy the link for the picture you want to upload and paste it into the field marked. This is a PC web application that allows you to upload images to Instagram without having to do it from your mobile phone. Gramblr doesn’t require you to crop or rotate your photos and supports different image file formats, including gif and jpeg/jpg. It was created with the goal of making it easier for users to post images on their Instagram accounts.

License: Free

Author: Gramblr Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Gramblr for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Gramblr Overview

Gramblr is an application to upload pictures onto Instagram directly from your PC, no hassle with mobile phones required anymore. The pictures you have taken and want to share with all your friends on Instagram are now only a few clicks away: just export them from your favorite image editing program (e.g. GIMP, Photoshop), and use Gramblr’s built-in upload function to send them to Instagram in no time. You can put the picture on Instagram without having to use your iPhone.

This is a lightweight desktop application developed with the intention of being very easy to use, and compatible with the main versions of Windows. After logging in, simply enter your username and password, select the images from your hard drive, add captions and tags, and once you hit “start” the pictures will upload. With Gramblr it’s time to stop wasting time and start sharing.

All you have to do is store the pictures on your hard disk, add a caption and choose which way to upload the picture – Twitter, Facebook, or both. Gramblr works with any browser and has two versions: the free one and a paid one that removes advertisements. Overall, Gramblr for PC Windows lets you upload photos to Instagram directly from your Windows computer.

Features of Gramblr for PC

This is a lightweight desktop application

Crop pics automatically to adapt them to Instagram’s format

Over 50 image filters

Accompany the images with texts in any language

Share your pictures on Facebook and/or Twitter

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

