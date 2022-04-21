Do you want to make free computer-to-computer video and voice calls? Ekiga lets you talk and see your friends and family, for free. You can use any of the VoIP (Voice-Over IP) services or access numbers available on the market as long as they use one of the audio or video codecs supported by Ekiga. You can also get in touch with other Ekiga users connected on your LAN or over different networks. Ekiga is designed to simply make your life easier. It focuses on core telephony features, but its modular design also allows you to use additional features when you need them.

License: Free

Author: Damien Sandras

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: Ekiga for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

No matter what your needs are Ekiga has the right functionality and will grow with you as you expand your expectations. The easiest way to make free VoIP calls anywhere in the world. Ekiga allows you to make professional-quality phone calls over the Internet between PCs and phones, and even between Android devices and PCs. Making international calls to neighboring countries has never been easier. The latest version of Ekiga features the Softphone, support for Windows Media, detailed conference control, note-taking capabilities, and lots more.

Whether you are in the office or on the go, Ekiga for Windows offers you a rich set of features to keep in touch with your family and friends regardless of their location. With Ekiga, you can easily take advantage of the features of VoIP telephony. With its visual interface, it’s easy to configure your Internet connection and set up instant messaging. You can then invite as many friends as you like from your integrated address book and start a video conference or an instant message conversation.

Overall, Ekiga makes it easy to communicate with anyone on the internet, even if they don’t have Ekiga or a similar application. You’ll be able to see them using your favorite compatible video application, and you’ll also be able to use your favorite PC sound application to make phone calls from Ekiga.

Features of Ekiga for PC

Ease of use with a modern Graphical User Interface

Audio and Video free calls through the internet

Free Instant Messaging through the internet

High Definition Sound (wideband) and Video Quality up to DVD quality

Free of choice of the service provider

SMS to cell phones if the service provider supports

Standard Telephony features support like Call Hold, Call Transfer, Call Forwarding, DTMF

Remote and Local Address Book support

Multi-platform: Windows and GNU/Linux

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

