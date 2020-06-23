ZOOM Uploader latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. When it comes to using a single file, document, image and you want to share it with different people in different networks, using ZOOM Uploader solves everything. ZOOM Uploader is a free file and image uploader software developed by ZOOM Team. This is a file, document, photo and video uploader designed to help users keep file, photos and videos safe in multiple places. The application is usually much faster than uploading via browser or original file upload tool. It has easy to use interface, nice method of connecting accounts, progress monitoring and ability to provide support many cloud storage.

License: Free

Author: ZOOM Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ZOOM Uploader

File Size:

This is the most comprehensive and the best program of its kind. It supports more than 700 different servers including: Google Drive, YouTube, Vimeo, Video, Dropbox, Mediafire, Upload.net, 10shared.com, 1fichier.com, 1file.net, 1pan.cc, 2downloadz.com, 2shared.com, 3rbup.com, 4bigbox.com, 4downfiles.net, 4shared.com, 4sync.com, 4upld.com, 5azn.net, adrive.com, alfafile.net, allmyvideos.net, amazon.com, amonshare.com, anafile.com, anyfiles.org, anysend.com, backin.net, basicupload.com and many more sites.

ZOOM Uploader also supports resumable uploads to Google Drive, YouTube, Dropbox and many other. You can use it easily without the need to learn many things. If you are a freelance photographer, teacher, student or etc and you want a perfect tool to backup your files, document like PDF, DOC, photos and videos to the cloud storage, this is the best choice for you. You can share them with most of your social networks and send each of your friends, family, your works or the services that offer to many of your clients.

ZOOM Uploader is one of the best tool upload document, files, photos and videos to Google Drive, Mediafire, Flickr, Facebook, Dropbox, and many storage sites etc. Simple reason to love ZOOM Uploader is it is a desktop uploader that helps you to bulk upload file, document, photos and also videos from desktop. I would highly recommend you look at this product if you have file, document, pictures to migrate or upload to online storage and cloud service.

Features of ZOOM Uploader

The most comprehensive and the best program of its kind

Supports more than 700 different servers (file, image and video hosters and cloud storage services)

Supports resumable uploads to Google Drive, YouTube, Dropbox and many other

Possibility to use premium accounts

Possibility of parallel uploading

Usually much faster than uploading via browser or original file-upload tool

No ads*, easy to use, multi-language environment

Technical assistance (possibility to add functions, servers at the request)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

