TerraMap software helps you explore and organize your world by letting you view the Terraria world map. This voxel world map lets you zoom in and easily find what you are looking for. Whether you are farming, building in your underground base, or searching for gems, ores, and other useful items; TerraMap makes it easier than ever. It loads quickly, waits patiently while you dig around and it’s easy on the CPU. It’s also smart enough to update your help list while you are still digging to make it easier to keep track of where you’ve been and what needs some more attention.

License: Free

Author: TerraMap

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TerraMap for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

TerraMap Overview

Terraria Map lets you view the entire Terraria world map, find ores and blocks, and see where all bosses, items, NPCs, and events are in the entire Terraria world. Your world is never fully saved; rather it is a mix of world-loaded regions that let you find what you want without needing to load the whole world. Features include panning/zooming in any direction using either the mouse or keyboard, changing the view pitch, searching for blocks/items/ores/NPCs by name, and scrolling through a list. It works with all versions of Terraria starting from v1.3 and up to the most recent version.

With TerraMap, you can now easily play around with your world map in Windows. TerraMap is a free 2D map viewer for Terraria for Windows. It loads quickly, uses minimal memory, and has been designed to be easy to use. The map can be panned and zoomed and the position of any entity in the game can be viewed.

TerraMap lets you view a full-screen, zoomable (up to 360x) view of the world map of Terraria. It is both an interactive and a non-interactive map. It also has a user-friendly interface with a lot of features such as auto-update and caching. This makes it possible to use the program even in areas with slow internet access.

Features of TerraMap for PC

Completely read-only, making it completely safe to use

Easily open your Terraria world files using either a pre-populated list

Interactive, smooth pan and zoom using the mouse and/or keyboard

Use the Zoom to Fit and Zoom to 100% buttons

Choose a block or item from the drop-down list

Use the Find Next and Find Previous buttons to pan, zoom, and select blocks

Use the Highlight All button to highlight all matching blocks

Right-click a chest to view a list of the items it contains

Right-click a sign or grave marker to view its text

Use the Save button, File-> Save menu item, or Ctrl+S key to save a PNG image of your full world

Use the Refresh button to reload and view changes while you play

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. TerraMap is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.