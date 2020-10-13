Google Chrome latest version offline installer download free setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Google Chrome is the best browser by Google Inc. Now more simple, secure, and faster than ever. This program works much faster then the factory browser that’s on PC windows. It’s easy to use and not at all complicated, I used Google Chrome browser on my computer and it was okay. Chrome browser for Windows lets you do everything you want to online without wasting your time. Lovely browser and absolutely fast but is that it lacks the anti adsense plugins.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Vista, Windows XP

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Google Chrome

File Size: 50 Mb

Google Chrome is back with a new update that brings some useful new features to the PC browser. If you haven’t heard of Google Chrome before, it is a Windows browser that is popular for its data saving features and customisations. It’s resource hungry (RAM) but the option to control the quality or presence of pictures is really great for reduce the use of mobile bandwidth. It’s great for most news websites, and works just fine on Amazon decently so far.

Chrome makes some of the most popular browsers, and they are available on almost every platform. Google Chrome installed fine and ready to sync. This app is wonderful for the first and only time i open it after installation. The omw thing that I find disappointing is the inability to choose RAM sources. But Google Chrome together a great option for bare bones Internet browsing.

I’m so happy with this browser. It’s fast, it’s light, synchronised across all devices, data saving is unparalleled and reliable. Google Chrome remains 1 of the absolute best mobile browsers. If you need something light to browse the web this is a cool app. You can also download Mozilla Firefox browser for free.

Features of Google Chrome

Whatever it is, get it done fast

Get more out of the web with Google smarts

Security you never have to think about

Take your Chrome with you everywhere

Simplified start page layout

New download manager and background downloading

Updated main menu items

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

