Have you ever wanted to play your SEGA Master System games on your PC? Now you can, thanks to the Kega Fusion emulator! With the use of a simple graphical interface, you can load and save games with ease. Also included are options to add various speed tweaks, fix sound issues and smoothen picture frames while maintaining a full 60 FPS emulation. Kega Fusion is the perfect emulator for SEGA fans who want to relive their retro gaming experience. From running classic Master System games from its compact interface to the impressive ported versions of some games (Sonic 3D Blast), there are loads to like about Kega Fusion.

License: Free

Author: Steve Snake

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kega Fusion for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Kega Fusion Overview

Kega Fusion is a complete multiplatform emulator. Since its first release for Steve Snake, it has grown and improved vastly over the years. Today, Kega Fusion is able to emulate the Master System (and its predecessors SG-1000, SG-3000, and SC-3000), Master System, Game Gear, Genesis/Megadrive, SVP, Pico, SegaCD/MegaCD, and 32X emulator. If you want to relive your childhood or maybe even experience for the first time some of the best games ever made such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Streets Of Rage, and Golden Axe, there is simply not a better way to do it on Windows than Kega Fusion.

Kega Fusion is here! You can finally play all your favorite SEGA retro titles on your PC thanks to the hard work of Kega’s developers. Home to a great collection of high-quality emulators, they continue to bring their fans the ultimate emulation experience. You’ll be amazed at how exact it can replicate the real thing, and even on a slower PC.

Are you a SEGA fan who’s ever wished to replay all those games you’ve lost? Maybe you’re just starting up and want to spend quality time getting your gaming experience complete. Kega Fusion is the emulator for you! Play your games on both Windows right now. Overall, Kega Fusion is a multiplatform SEGA emulator capable of running games from the largest range of consoles that its possible to emulate.

Features of Kega Fusion for PC

Emulates the SEGA MegaDrive/Genesis more accurately than any other emulator

High compatibility

Emulates the Sega Virtua Processor

Sega Pico support

Netplay

Play multiple CD games

ISO/MP3 support

Movie logging support through the included custom Kega Game Video 1 lossless codec

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

