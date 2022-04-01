Isn’t it frustrating when you try to run an application and it just doesn’t work? Maybe you got a game from Steam that requires Windows to be configured a certain way, or maybe you need to install software that has deeply integrated language and regional input settings. Until now, the only way to get your system configured correctly was to wipe your entire hard drive and reinstall everything using the native language of your operating system. That sure can take a long time depending upon how much software and data you have on your computer! With AppLocale for PC, you can use all of the great software that you already have installed on your machine without having to wipe out all of the applications.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft AppLocale for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft AppLocale Overview

AppLocale is a program launcher that can assist you in running applications that have language or region parameters (locale) that conflict with your system locale parameters without having to restart Windows. For example, if you are in a Japanese environment and wish to run an application with Italian characters, AppLocale can detect the language/region settings of the application, and if those settings conflict with the settings of your computer, it will run the application in a simulated, temporary “system locale” that is compatible with the application.

Features of Microsoft AppLocale for PC

This utility is a life-saver for legacy applications

It allows you to display foreign language character sets

The UI readable and simple

Work with filenames with non-Latin characters

Some applications are fully or mostly functional

Wizard-like user interface

Allows command-line arguments on application launch for added flexibility

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

