RoboForm Portable for PC is a password management and generator for Microsoft Windows developed by Siber Systems, Inc. RoboForm password manager helps to keep every endpoint secure and makes it easy for users to do so. The application allows you to manage these list inline as part of every ones workflow, one team member makes a change and all have access. RoboForm for Windows allows user to enforce strong an unique passwords according to security policies and guidelines. It generates long, strong, unique and high entropy passwords that keep you secure. Look no further for an enterprise password management solutio, this is what you want to be using.

License: Free

Author: Siber Systems, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: RoboForm Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

RoboForm is a great all rounder: feature rich; easy to use for normal users, even if they’re not tech savvy. It has a few advanced features emergency access, secure storage and extras. The complete features such as: One click Logins, Capture passwords while you browse, Anytime, anywhere access, Keep your passwords in sync, Offline access, Stay organized, Extensions for all major browsers, Generate strong, unique passwords, Multi-Factor Authentication, Strong encryption, Security Center, and more.

RoboForm for Windows has simple browser integration and works like a charm on most login forms. RoboForm portable editon also has browser extension makes it easy to see and copy your username and password so you can still login without having to type your credentials. And if you’re on the go, you can use the application on your phone and access any passwords or secure notes you’ve saved.

Admin interface is litle bit confusing and but not time wasting compared to other high performing paid and popular password managers on the market. The application is definitely one of the best password managers on the market and is one of the pioneers in password managers. Overall, RoboForm is named one of the best password managers ever created with a lot of good reviews.

Features of RoboForm Portable for PC

One click Logins

Capture passwords while you browse

Anytime, anywhere access

Keep your passwords in sync

Offline access

Stay organized

Powerful search

Extensions for all major browsers

Be up and running in no time

Import/export

Generate strong, unique passwords

Strong encryption

Multi-Factor Authentication

Security Center

Share single items or a folder

Emergency Access

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. RoboForm Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.