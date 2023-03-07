There are many good video compressor software on the market. However, not all of them are completely safe to use or are able to provide you with desired results. Some of them may be flagged as malicious by antivirus applications and cause problems for your computer. Owing to this reason, in this article we have reviewed Video Compressor – a good application that can compress AVI and other video files on your system. Using the software, you can reduce the bit rate or change the compression level to convert your videos with greater clarity and better quality than converting them using Microsoft Windows Movie Maker.

License: Free (non commercial)

Author: WinSoftMagic

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Video Compressor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Video Compressor Overview

Video Compressor Windows is a powerful and professional application for compressing digital video files. This means, that when you convert digital videos to the MP4 format using our software, you can compress them without losing picture quality. You can even keep high-resolution HD videos in smaller file sizes than before. No other program on the market offers such a benefit. This is a software tool that efficiently compresses high-quality video files and reduces the size of large files. It is easy to use and very quick in results. The application will automatically detect any changes in your source material, so you do not need to re-adjust the settings each time as you do with other lossless codecs.

Take control of your video projects with Video Compressor from Compressor Software. Easily convert video files and compress video for faster uploading, downloading, streaming, and sharing. With the advanced compression software, you can reduce the size of your video files impressively – without any loss of quality.

Smaller files take less space and can be uploaded and downloaded to/from video hostings more quickly, which avoids exceeding size limits. Effectively optimize videos for faster downloading from the Web, faster e-mail, and avoiding exceeding size limits. Fully compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, and XP.

Features of Video Compressor for PC

Video compression engine implements the most advanced video compression

Over 100+ video/audio codecs and over 20+ video file formats (containers) are supported to decode source video files, including AVI, WMV, FLV, 3GP, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG, MPG, DIVX, XVID, ASF, AVM, AVS, DAT, F4V, NSV, OGM, RM, RMVB, TP, TS, VOB;

Get MP4, 3GP, FLV, AVI video files

Easily set bitrates for video and audio data

Video frame size controls

Visual graphics to preview compression

Profiles considerably improve the processing of multiple videos

Batch compressing mode

Easy-to-use and highly customizable user interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

