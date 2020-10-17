Construct 2 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 adn 64 bit. Construct 2 is a free 2D game engine developed by Scirra Ltd for Microsoft Windows. It has great drag and drop options through which you can customize your games. One of the best features of this application is that it does not require you to write hundreds of lines of code to develop your game. Construct documentation is clear, its workflow is easy to understand, and its functionality is not only full and expanding, but user expansible. The biggest plus is that you don’t need years and years of coding experience to make the best use of this.

License: Free

Author: Scirra Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Construct 2

File Size:

Construct has a very easy setup and you can also make the best your minimum requirements of hardware. It works really well on different browsers and has a lot of pre provided solutions. Really easy to develop innovative drag and drop games through Construct. Anyone can use it to design learning based games for different classes, study the effect of games and fun learning methods for my research and collaborate with multiple people. But, you will not be able to use it to create complex games.

Construct 2 is a game development for uses construct to demonstrate how to create simple 2D games for various purposes. It’s a great starting ground for any platform game very customisable, and plenty of tutorials on YouTube. Construct 2 also has a great search engine and designing features. It is very good for learners of game development and is easy to catch up to. You can use this as a stepping stone for young creators to enter the game development.

A lot of game development softwares require a complicated setup, and a lot of prerequisites and space, but not for this one. I highly recommend Construct 2 for people who are interested in learning how to develop games with minimal coding any former computer science or programming knowledge.

Features of Construct 2

Quick and Easy 2D Game Engine

Powerful Event System

Flexible Behaviors

Instant Preview

Stunning Visual Effects

Multiplatform Export

Easy Extensibility

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Construct 2 is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.