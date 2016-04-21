ShareX Portable latest version for PC is a free and open-source screen capture, file sharing, and productivity tool developed by ShareX Team. ShareX gives users the ability to take screenshots and share them quickly. ShareX has allowed you to record demonstrations and presentations for upload and sharing in both a personal and corporate. One of the best features this application offers is the quick and easy screen capture method. ShareX is very customizable and easily understood by everyone. The user interface is simple, and the learning curve is low. It is by far one of the fastest screen sharing tools to use, like Lightshot.

ShareX is basically an all in one tool that removes the need for multiple programs to carry out the same functions. It also has an auto-upload feature where all your screenshots, GIFs, and videos will be uploaded to their server. It only takes a few seconds to upload anything you’ve captured. You can only capture video, GIF, scrolling text, etc. It’s free software that has taken everything that other screenshots and video capture applications have.

ShareX can be downloaded, installed, and used extremely easily. You can also set up ShareX after a photo is taken. You can also configure ShareX to perform specific tasks after uploading with ease. You can also set up ShareX to perform specific tasks, such as copying the URL to the clipboard. You can also record your screen and upload a recording.

This is the best screenshot software you will find on the internet. Overall, ShareX is the best application designed to capture screenshots and share them with others through popular sharing sites. I recommend ShareX because it is very easy to install and use a solution.

Features of ShareX Portable for PC

Free and easy to use

Environmentally friendly (RAM use)

Very useful

Can take Capture in all mode (includes Full Screen) on any programs

Can make .gif image and screen recording

Can see OCR (Optical Character Recognition), which mean you can copy available capture text on OCR Window

Upload capture to Imgur

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

