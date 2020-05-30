Word to PDF Converter latest version offline installer download free for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for software to convert Word to PDF for your Windows PC? try this. Word to PDF Converter is a document converter developed by Online Media Technologies Ltd for Microsoft Windows. This is a conversion software that provides the quality of documents that does not offer the conversion by Word default. By using the application saves a great deal of time in re typing and it makes it easier for users to proofread the documents in PDF format. The best thing of this application is that you can add files from different services in the cloud such as Dropbox and Google Drive and once the files are converted, it can be sent or uploaded to a particular cloud service.

License: Free

Author: Online Media Technologies Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Word to PDF Converter

File Size:

AVS Document Converter can convert your files between DOC, PDF, DOCX, RTF, TXT, HTML, etc. Convert PDF format to the light-weight DOCX. The application supported text formats including: PDF, HTML, MHT, RTF, DOC, DOCX, ODT, TXT, GIF, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, EPUB, MOBI, FB2. The Converter interface is available in many languages such as: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Polish and Russian. The benefit of the application is a great deal of time is saved when using the Word to PDF converter.

With this application, you can convert a lot of Word files in minutes due to the high input of financial documents that we must upload to our database. AVS Document Converter can send the document to another person who has a different program other than Microsoft Word. Also, the file is smaller and easier to send when in PDF, Word, JPGE, JPEG format.

It’s great tool for convert word documents to PDF file format, it works on Microsoft Windows and Mac too. It is going to get the job done and it works really fast. It is pretty fast, don’t need to sit for hours waiting to convert the file you need. If you are looking for a simplistic tool to use when in a pinch, this is the tool for you.

Features of Word to PDF Converter

Free Document Converter Files for Microsoft Windows

Convert Various Document Formats

Work with E-books Formats

Protect Your Documents

Use Command Line Mode

Zip Your Files

Adjust Documents for Web Publishing

Multilingual Support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

