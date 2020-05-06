Chromium Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Chromium Portable is a free and open source web browser developed by Google Inc. It offers a great performance both for the daily user like Google Chrome. The browser provide surf exclusively to see news or perform simple operations, and for the most advanced users, programmers and engineers. Chromium Portable is constantly updated by the community to improve any kind of vulnerable details that are present. The application which facilitate the experience of surfing the web, providing advertising blocks.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Chromium Portable

File Size:

Chromium Portable browser is the representation of what should be a web browser, is fast, secure, intuitive, innovative, authentic, lightweight, fits all platforms. It is a fully functional browser on its own and supplies the vast majority of source code. The Chromium source code is also widely used by other parties to create their own browsers. It has option of surfing incognito is another of its greatest virtues, as it offers us the opportunity to surf without leaving any kind of footprint or history.

With Chromium browser you can use for browsing, streaming HD videos as well as for testing purpose also. Chromium is the most used tool in the whole day. You can use it to browse the web, watch presentations and use it to test a few or anything. With Chromium browser you also don’t have to install any 3rd party software like Adobe Flash Player or, etc for playing the latest and highest resolution in the browser.

Loading and displaying of page when a page is visited has given me enough reasons to appreciate and love be Chromium. Chromium browser portable has been a better and assured browser ever. I would recommend chrome for anyone who wants a better and faster browser for him or herself.

Features of Chromium Portable

Easy to use

Fast and Secure browsing

Auto-update capability

Integrated Adobe Flash Player

API keys for some Google services

Optimized for quick browsing

Supports Extensions and Themes

Open Source and Customizable

Secure Preferences

Secure Preferences

Privacy Protection

Web search engines

DNS Services

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Chromium Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.