Are you looking for a program launcher? Start Menu X is your assistant – it’s easy and convenient! Start Menu X is a program launcher. It occupies less space on the screen than Windows start menu and allows you to launch your favorite applications in one click. Start Menu X is a new project from OrdinarySoft, the developer of Start Menu 10. The start menu is an integral part of Windows, it should be fast and easy to use while allowing you to reorganize the way you use your PC. This program will cover what MS should have covered.

License: Trial

Author: OrdinarySoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Start Menu X for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Start Menu X Overview

Launch programs faster and customize the structure of the start menu to your taste. The menu is designed for power users. It allows you to quickly find the right folder and start a program. The Start Menu X software supports Windows 7, 8.1, and 10. It is lightweight, fast, and easy to use, with customizable options. Resumes all applications that were minimized, making unique history of all tasks performed by each user. Start Menu X starter offers a 30-day free test run upon installation. Due to user requests, it implemented the following features: One-click launch, Virtual groups, Access to anywhere on your computer, a Fullscreen list of applications, and Timer-based power management.

This program allows you to work more efficiently and effectively with programs. Start Menu X Pro is a replacement for Windows 8.1, Windows 10, 7, and system menus, in which you can organize your favorite applications in any way you like. The software lets you start the desired program by simply clicking on its icon in the folder or on its tab. You will save time and be more productive with this innovative software.

Overall, Start Menu X is a product of Seven core technologies based on the Windows modern shell. Personalize your operating system in the way you really need it and make the menu to suit all your preferences.

Features of Start Menu X for PC

One-click launch

Virtual groups

Access to anywhere on your computer

Fullscreen list of applications

Timer-based power management

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

