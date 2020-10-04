Telegram Desktop Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Telegram Desktop Portable is a desktop messaging application developed by Telegram Messenger, Inc. Telegram is an effective communication software with a very cool and simple user interface program. Telegram is designed in a way that it gives users simplicity. Global search for finding any content is simple and highly effective. With this application, you will have the guarantee that your groups and information will be inviolable because Telegram meets the highest safety standards. It is a bridge of very effective communication through which we feedback with customers.

Sharing files, photos and other documents is another thing made possible by Telegram software. This software helps users to create more friends, markets and ensures that there is close communication with the customers or family or friends. The best features that necessarily have to be highlighted is the security and privacy that it offers to each of its users that increase day by day. Telegram allows reaching up to thousands of contacts due to the wide number of members of a group.

Telegram is simple to use and so you can understand it operations very fast. It sends information very fast and ensures that feedback that I require is delivered as fast. With this application you can also create group like WhatsApp group and use it to interact with other members. Besides that you can also join an existing group to make friends or just interact with others.

If you want a simple and easy to use messaging application this is the right tool for you. Comparing to other messaging applications this application is available on many platforms such as mobile and web also desktop, where you can communication through all of your devices. Overall, for the daily communication with the friends, customers and family this application is really good.

Features of Telegram Desktop

Telegram messages are heavily encrypted

Lets you access your messages from multiple devices

Delivers messages faster than any other application

Telegram servers are spread worldwide

Has an open API and protocol free

Free forever

Keeps your messages safe from hacker attacks

Has no limits on the size of your media and chats

Help make messaging safe again

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

