When you need to transfer files from one place to another, FireFTP is the easiest way to do it. With integrated FTP, FTPS, and SFTP support, built-in resume support for transfers, cross-platform file system support, and a familiar interface that lets you get the job done quickly, you’ll wonder how you lived without it. FireFTP is a free, open-source, cross-platform FTP client for Mozilla Firefox in the form of an add-on. It supports FTP, FTPS, and SFTP. FireFTP’s layout is similar to that of WS FTP. The FireFTP source code can be found on GitHub under an MIT license.

License: Free

Author: Mime Čuvalo

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FireFTP for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

FireFTP Overview

FTP is one of the most common ways to interface with a server, and FireFTP is a Windows application that lets you do so directly from Firefox. This process is simple and easy to use, making it perfect for both experienced developers and beginners looking to start on the right foot. Furthermore, it automatically converts many file formats and allows the user to customize their experience through the use of plugins. FireFTP features a built-in file manager (a function unavailable in WS FTP) and works with both multi and single file upload/download.

Work with FTP servers using a familiar user interface. Keep your server passwords organized in Firefox’s password manager. Use drag-and-drop to upload or download files. It is compatible with desktop, tablet, and mobile devices running Firefox; it contains a bookmark manager and many other features commonly found in FTP clients, and it gives you customizable keyboard shortcuts and multiple uploads and downloads Windows that you can switch between at will.

If you find FireFTP useful and would like to help support the continued development of the project, please consider making a donation. Try FireFTP today! Use it to download files from an FTP server, upload files to an FTP server, or edit files onsite. It’s also great for remote file management and lightweight web hosting.

Features of FireFTP for PC

Cross-platform: Works on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux

Secure: SSL/TLS/SFTP support, same encryption used with online banking and shopping

Synchronization: Keep directories in sync while navigating

Directory Comparison: Compare directory content (compares subdirectories too!)

International: Available in over 20 languages

Character Set Support: UTF8 and just about any other character encoding supported

Automatic reconnect and resuming of transfers

Search/Filtering

Integrity Checks of transfers (XMD5, XSHA1)

Export/Import accounts

Remote Editing

File Hashing: Generate hashes of files (MD5, various SHA’s)

Drag and Drop

File Compression: Using MODE Z

Timestamp Synchronization

Proxy support

FXP support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

