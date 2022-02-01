Do you want to transfer multiple files over the internet? Are you tired of dragging and dropping them one by one from your PC to an FTP server? FreeFTP may be the best helper you need. It is a multiple file, drag and drops file transfer program which supports all kinds of formats. Moreover, it has features such as; Easy File Management, Quick’n’Easy Archival, Code Completion, Historically Accurate, FTP, SFTP, FTPS, and More, Vital Info at a Glance. Free FTP has all the features of commercial FTP products such as multi-threaded operation and drag and drop support. It is not written to provide the most powerful set of features, but rather the most simple, easy-to-use, and stable program.

FreeFTP Overview

See everything that’s happening with your transfers by looking at the FTP Activity pane. This well-organized pane gives you a clear overview of the status of your file uploads and downloads, making complicated FTP logs a thing of the past. And if an error occurs, it’s shown in a clean, readable way. So managing your website becomes quick and easy – effortless even. It supports most of the FTP commands and enhancements such as resume, proxy setting, transfer queue, arbitrary file type filters, and more.

Download FreeFTP for free and use it to back up important files, send large project files and images, or quickly share the photos you’ve just taken on your digital camera computer with your friends. Your FTPRecipient will appreciate the ease of a complete drag and drop file transfer process. The intuitive interface and simple tools make FreeFTP easy even for beginners who have never used an FTP program before.

Overall, This is a full-function FTP program designed for everyone to use. The interface is very intuitive and easy to use. Transfer files from any remote server using FTP protocol to your PC. Send and Receive multiple files via the easy drag & drop feature. Browse remote FTP servers and download files locally or remotely. Organize your data into folders.

Features of FreeFTP for PC

FTP, SFTP, FTPS, and More

Vital Info at a Glance

Easy File Management

Historically Accurate

Quick’n’Easy Archival

Code Completion (full version only)

Uploading and downloading files and folders is easy

Setting permissions for files and folders on your server is just a click away

Support for secure file transfers, including SFTP over SSH, FTPS over TLS, and HTTPS

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

