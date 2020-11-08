Graphical Network Simulator 3 or GNS3 for PC is a network software emulator program developed by Jeremy Grossmann, Dominik Ziajka, Piotr Pękala for Windows. GNS3 creating real life networks and scenarios and then troubleshooting. With this application, you could actually create a medium size wide network or LAN and visualize the whole network and could live test. So, whether the end user machines of your project or network are actually communicating with each other or not. This is an exquisite tool with all you need is the vigor to learn as it has more ample devices and commands that you can build and test your own network.

License: Free

Author: Jeremy Grossmann, Dominik Ziajka, Piotr Pękala

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Graphical Network Simulator 3 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

GNS3 has an easy hosts and end user nodes simulation , network topological design and analysis, UI and UX friendly and easy to use user interface. With GNS3 you can easily get the routers configuration export them instead of writing them and just copy and paste them their or via team viewer. But, so far the support for old PC or devices with low computational power will have speed issues due to it’s hardware limitations. It’s an awesome tool for anyone who is diving into the world of networking be it starting from the CCNA level to CCIE.

It’s a great starting tool in networking, the ease of Graphical Network Simulator which you can deploy devices is the key in the use of this software like Cisco Packet Tracer software. You can also add a lot of different modules into the devices which add another layer into the different scenarios you can create. An awesome tool to duplicate and troubleshoot issues that might be present with IP addressing, subnetting, supernetting, routing protocols, flows etc. But, you have to create an account so you can use the GNS3 software.

GNS3 program solves the lack of physical equipment that a student would need to prepare for a career in networking for free. You can fully prepare for your studies and exams using this software. If you want to use it for testing, simulating a network configuration for a lot of devices to check if everything is working correctly before applying it to the original devices, than GNS3 is the solution.

Features of Graphical Network Simulator 3 for PC

Design of high quality and complex network topologies

Emulation of many Cisco router platforms and PIX firewalls

Simulation of simple Ethernet

ATM and Frame Relay switches

Connection of the simulated network to the real world

Packet capture using Wireshark

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Graphical Network Simulator 3 is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.