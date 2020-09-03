Kdenlive Offline latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Kdenlive Video Editor is free, open source video editing software like OpenShot and Shotcut developed and published by KDE. The application is genuinely simple to learn and makes for an amazing proficient altering programming or an incredible learning apparatus for beginner editors. The interface is easy to explore and one can arrange windows to your own inclinations. Kdenlive has an intuitive user interface that permits its clients to work with included profitability, viability, and effectiveness.

License: Free

Author: KDE

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kdenlive Offline

File Size:

Kdenlive video editing software is a creative and great platform for designing and editing anything you are looking to create. The simplicity in creating designs on PC Windows, the options you have inside is very useful to edit or create video with ease. The transitions and control over effects such as opacity and masking are also really valuable. Kdenlive will helps you post more video on your PC, with many features, or even you can edit your own video in a fast and smooth way.

It’s easy to understand when using this program for the first time. After the initial tutorials that Kdenlive provided you can learned how to use the basic functions under one hour. Google, Blog and YouTube video is a great resource for all designers and creatives to create visually dynamic ads and social media content. If you want to create professional and high quality videos, this will be your best.

There is so much functionality when using this program, your videos come out amazing when you done. If you want to do some creative visual effects, you must have this application right now. I would say that you cant find a better free and open source video editor anywhere. This program take a learning curve, but it is well worth it for all you get.

Features of Kdenlive Offline

Multi track video editing

Use any audio / video format

Configurable interface and shortcuts

Many effects and transitions

Create 2D titles for your projects

Audio and video scopes

Proxy editing

Automatic backup

Online resources

Timeline preview

Themable interface

Keyframeable effects

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD APU equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Kdenlive Offline is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.