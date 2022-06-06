Explore with confidence! Explorer++ is a small, fast, and elegant file manager for Windows. It includes many useful features such as tabbed browsing, a quick “Switch to Folder” feature, powerful file search, and much more. You can also customize the program to suit your personal work style, using the simple and accessible interface that makes it fun to switch between tasks. Explorer++ offers a rich set of features to help you manage files and folders more easily. You can search files using their name and attributes. Switch between icon, list, detail, thumbnail, and tile view. Filter files with an extensive number of options available to customize your view. Save a directory listing and create bookmarks.

License: Free

Author: David Erceg

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Explorer++ for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Explorer++ Overview

With the option to save to the registry or a configuration file, Explorer++ is complete. Tabbed browsing for easy management of multiple folders. The display window shows previews of files as they are selected. Advanced file operations such as merging and splitting are supported through drag-and-drop. Change file dates and attributes using the ‘Date & Time’ tab; filter files using wildcards or regular expressions for quick search results. Save a directory listing for reference at any time; bookmark tabs for quick navigation between frequently used folders; switch between icon, list, detail, thumbnail, and tile view with just one click.

It also has a few unique features such as: displaying file previews as they are selected, saving directory listings, and changing the working directory via keyboard shortcuts. With tabs, bookmarks, and advanced file operations, it allows you to be much more productive than with Windows Explorer.

The Explorer++ file manager has everything you need to maximize your productivity and make navigation fun. Overall, Explorer++ is a small and fast file explorer for Windows. With tabs, bookmarks, and advanced file operations, it allows you to be much more productive.

Features of Explorer++ for PC

Tabbed browsing for easy management of multiple folders

The display window shows previews of files as they are selected

Easy-to-remember keyboard shortcuts for quick navigation

Customizable user interface

Full drag-and-drop support with other applications, including Windows Explorer

Advanced file operations such as merging and splitting supported

Change file dates and attributes

Save a directory listing

Bookmark tabs

Search for files using their name and attributes

Switch between icon, list, detail, thumbnail, and the tile view

Filter files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Explorer++ is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.