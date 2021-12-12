DVD-lab is the perfect software solution for professional DVD authoring. Learn about DVD-lab while still in trial mode and then upgrade to the full version by purchasing it with confidence. DVD-lab for Windows is the next step in DVD authoring for advanced users who need accessible and easy-to-learn tools with a full range of DVD features, Flexible DVD structure, Multiple-VTS applications, Multiple Audio, and subtitles Channels, More Menu, Powerful Preview and much more.

License: Free

Author: Mediachance

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DVD-lab Standard for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

DVD-lab is a DVD authoring program for Windows 10, Windows XP, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 7, and Windows Vista. It’s designed for advanced users who need an easy-to-learn, accessible, and full-featured tool in order to create DVDs. The program can be used to create DVD menus and in-depth navigation with chapters and subtitles in different languages. One piece of DVD-lab is $90.00 per machine, but we also offer a $9.99/month subscription plan.

Install DVD-lab with Windows to create your own video discs with uncompromising quality. It’s the best way to organize your memories for future generations. With DVD-lab, you can pick any name for your disc, import photos, record custom audio messages, and burn to DVD discs.

If you want to create or edit DVD files, then the DVD-lab is for you. It offers flexibility and power with all the features needed, like copying DVDs, adding subtitles, and menus. It’s an accessible tool with training videos to help you build your skills. You’ll be able to create DVDs quickly and easily in no time with the tools in DVD-lab.

Features of DVD-lab Standard for PC

Flexible DVD structure

Multiple Angles/BOV

Dynamic effects

Multiple Audio and Subtitle Channels

More Menu Effects

Cells and Delayed menu buttons

Play Lists, Counter Lists, Random Lists, Chapter List, etc.

Special Navigation Objects

Audio-Only Track

Multi-aspect Widescreen menus

Rich virtual Editing tools

Lean Abstraction Layer

High Educational Value

Clean install, no dependencies

Grows with your requirements

Smart Components and Scripts

Ability to Compile without Abstraction Layer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

Important: When Entering registration code on Vista and Win 7, Win 8/8.1, Win 10, first run the DVD-lab Standard as Administrator (right-click on the icon – Properties, Security Tab, check Run as Administrator) then run it and enter the code.

