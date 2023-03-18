Over time, you might accumulate a large number of files and programs on your PC, which can take up much storage space on your hard drive. At some point, your PC might run out of storage space and the computer begins to operate slowly. The results are usually a few missing files in your absence, especially those important documents you have saved over the years. A system crash or virus attack can make your personal data inaccessible even to the most experienced data recovery experts. UndeletePlus will allow you to recover accidentally deleted files from your PC. This allows you to restore the most important documents in minutes, without any technical knowledge.

License: Free

Author: TouchStoneSoftware Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: UndeletePlus File Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

UndeletePlus Overview

UndeletePlus gives you peace of mind by allowing you to restore accidentally deleted files from your PC quickly and effortlessly. Once installed on your PC, UndeletePlus can get to work right away, scanning your computer for deleted files and making them available for use again. It’s the smart solution to one of those frustrating moments when you realize that a file has been inadvertently deleted. UndeletePlus is designed to give you just that opportunity, through a mechanism known as file recovery. Such agents operate by scanning your system for known or potential data corruption issues and then fixing those as they arise.

No one ever expects to lose data. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a way to recover those files that are gone forever? This application allows you to restore accidentally deleted files from your PC quickly and effortlessly. It’s so easy that even a novice can use it to quickly recover deleted data from their Windows PCs.

With UndeletePlus, you can recover any type of file in no time at all. Get peace of mind knowing you have a backup plan after accidentally deleting files. Support for all types of IDE/ATA/SCSI hard drives and SSDs as well as all Windows file systems (FAT16, FAT32, and NTFS). Restores a deleted folder even after reinstalling Windows. Get the ultimate data recovery solution today with UndeletePlus PC Windows.

Features of UndeletePlus for PC

Best-in-class data recovery program to retrieve lost files

Powerful scanning modes like the Deep Scan feature

No more frustrating searches through your file history

Photo SmartScan recovers deleted photos in minutes

Support for all types of IDE/ATA/SCSI hard drives and SSDs

Restores a deleted folder even after reinstalling Windows.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. UndeletePlus is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.