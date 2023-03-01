InterActual Player is a simple, easy-to-use DVD player for Windows. It supports both UDF and ISO image files and allows you to quickly play DVDs with just a single click. If you want to watch a movie on your TV screen, you can use the built-in screen capture function or add custom skins to completely change the look of your DVD player. The interface has been designed for easy navigation and it comes with several useful features. Moreover, you can switch on the subtitles and select another audio track if it is available. The playback controls allow users to quickly start the next chapter as well as adjust the sound volume or mute it.

License: Free

Author: InterActual Technologies, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: InterActual Player for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

InterActual Player Overview

InterActual Player is a Windows program for opening DVD-Video discs. It allows you to automatically start a movie when the compatible disc is inserted, navigate through the DVD menu for jumping to the specific moments of the video, switch on subtitles and select another audio track if it is available. Moreover, you can adjust the sound volume and mute it or take screenshots of your favorite movies. The full-screen mode is provided by this software as well as taking a screenshot of the current video frame and saving it to the hard drive in different file formats.

You can change the interface’s visual appearance by applying skins. You can jump to specific moments in the video, and switch on subtitles and audio tracks if they are available. The fullscreen mode is provided. You can take screenshots of current frames and save them to your hard drive in JPG or GIF file format.

This video player offers controls for quickly jumping back or forward in chapters, scrolling through chapters while playing, or pausing a video without stopping it. There is also an option to add watermarks and other beauty effects before saving images from movies so as not to forget this unforgettable moment ever again.

Features of InterActual Player for PC

InterActual Features can be enjoyed on any Windows

Extensible by Plugins/Extensions

Portable

Lightweight

Support for Themes

Video playback

Customizable

Cross-Platform

Replay Gain

Playback speed control

Playlists management

Optimal performance

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

