Do you have important files on your computer at home that you need to access? Do you have a PC at work that you need to access right away? GoToMyPC is the answer. It’s a fast, easy way to instantly access your computer from any Internet connection. With GoToMyPC, it just takes a click to sit in front of your computer. The application lets you instantly access your office or home computer from any Internet connection. With a simple click, it just takes your mouse cursor to be right on your office PC screen. It’s like you’re sitting in front of your computer – complete with a full keyboard, mouse, and all the office programs, files, directories, and documents. It’s fast, easy to use, and secure.

License: Trial

Author: GoTo

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: GoToMyPC for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

GoToMyPC Overview

GoToMyPC gives you instant, secure access to your Mac or PC from any Internet connection. No more waiting for e-mail attachments, no more downloading files to access the information you rely on most, and no more time wasted remote-prodding your network to see a problem – just fast, convenient remote computing. You can use GoToMyPC to work on multiple computers simultaneously and save all of your sessions for easy access anytime, even from different locations. It’s simple – no special knowledge is needed, yet it’s powerful enough for advanced users.

This is the fast, easy, secure way to instantly access your Mac or PC from any Internet connection. With GoToMyPC you can instantly work on your computer in real-time – it’s like you’re sitting right in front of your computer. Now you can access your Mac or PC from anywhere, even when you are on the road. All you need is an Internet connection and a web browser.

Bring your office to you by accessing your computer on the Internet from any web browser. Just log in, and your remote computer appears on your screen – completely interactive, just like you’re sitting right in front of it. GoToMyPC is the perfect solution for working remotely, or for situations where you need an extra set of eyes to help troubleshoot a problem.

Features of GoToMyPC for PC

Real-Time Diagnostics

Remote Access

File Transfer

GoTo Antivirus powered by Bitdefender

Multi-Monitor Support

Easy Installation and Remote Deployment

Privacy

Optimal Performance

Maximum Security

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

