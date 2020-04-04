Driver Easy Pro latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Driver Easy Pro is the best driver udater management software developed and published by Easeware Technology Limited. The application is the best driver updater and download tool that will meet all your needs. You can use Driver Easy to update and install drivers in your PC and also to detect any corrupted file hence it helps keep the computer safe. It also always auto updates to the latest driver version as long as there is internet connection. It offers a free version therefore everyone is able to access it. Driver Easy does it’s job pretty well, more than any other so-called automatic driver updating softwares.

License: Trial

Author: Easeware Technology Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Driver Easy Pro

File Size:

Driver Easy is a driver updater tool that is always quick while installing it. It also easy to detects a missing and a driver with viruses hence is a reliable software. The download speed is very fast and while downloading drivers. It is compatible with many brand and manufacture including: Acer, Toshiba, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Compaq and many more. The application work for: Audio Devices, Graphic Cards, Network / Ethernet Cards, Wi-Fi Cards, Chipsets, Printers, USB Devices, Bluetooth Devices, PCI Cards, Modems, CD / DVD Drives and Scanners.

Driver Easy is simple and ease of use, all you need is internet access to download and install and stay with updated drivers henceforth. The application also offers manual schedule functionality for auto scan and backup for protect your drivers. Driver Easy Pro editon has been fantastic helping in diagnose problems, while also addressing those issues by updating out of date drivers to be more compatible, without hasle.

Driver Easy is the best software for driver updating has all it takes. Ran the program and it fixed it without any fuss. I’ve never had a problem with this program and also recommended the application for everyone. If you’re looking into this product and are okay investing in it financially, then you will be happy with what you’ve found.

Features of Driver Easy Pro

Find all devices that need new drivers

Works offline

Driver backup & restore

1-click fix

Improve computer performance & stability

Auto restore point

Any device

Scheduled scans

8 million+ drivers

Supports Windows 10, 8.1 and 7

Daily updates

Get hardware info

Uninstall drivers for removed devices

Tech support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

