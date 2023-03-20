Watching videos is easy but you might get stuck when you want to keep them for offline watching. How can you download videos on Facebook and YouTube? If you’re having trouble with video downloading on your computer, I’ve got the perfect solution for you: WinX YouTube Downloader. WinX YouTube Downloader is a lightweight, simple, and efficient tool that can download high-definition videos from YouTube and convert these videos to any format. The program supports downloading videos in high quality and converting them to the format you want so you can enjoy them on your system or transfer them to smartphones and media players.

WinX YouTube Downloader Overview

WinX YouTube Downloader for Windows is an app that will let you download YouTube videos without any problems. You can install WinX YouTube Downloader on a computer running 11, Windows 7, or Windows 10. This app enables you to convert your videos and burn them to DVD. It also supports downloading videos with subtitles and batch downloading from multiple sites and channels at the same time. Our YouTube Downloader for PC can make sure you enjoy your favorite YouTube videos whenever you want. It provides multiple formats to download (HD, SD, or 360p). This program can automatically detect the video and show you different resolutions, and formats with the corresponding sizes.

You can even convert the downloaded video from one format to another with only a few clicks. This program lets you get videos or audio from popular websites like YouTube or Facebook, and converts the video/audio to other formats that you can play on your PC. The program has many settings to help customize the process and get better-quality videos to download. Simply paste the URL link of the video you wish to download, choose the format, and start downloading.

With the WinX YouTube Downloader program, you can easily and directly download videos from YouTube for your Windows computer. This program will automatically detect the video and display all the available formats. It supports HD, HQ, and Ultra HD. With this free program, you can download a video from YouTube to your computer with only one click.

Features of WinX YouTube Downloader for PC

Top quality engine

Supports more than 300 sites

Range of output formats

Choose resolution easily

Grab a snapshot from the video

Low CPU expenses

No ads

Free download

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

