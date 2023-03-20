Watching videos is easy but you might get stuck when you want to keep them for offline watching. How can you download videos on Facebook and YouTube? If you’re having trouble with video downloading on your computer, I’ve got the perfect solution for you: WinX YouTube Downloader. WinX YouTube Downloader is a lightweight, simple, and efficient tool that can download high-definition videos from YouTube and convert these videos to any format. The program supports downloading videos in high quality and converting them to the format you want so you can enjoy them on your system or transfer them to smartphones and media players.
License: Trial
Author: Digiarty Software
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11
Language: English
Version:
File Name: WinX YouTube Downloader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe
File Size:
WinX YouTube Downloader Overview
WinX YouTube Downloader for Windows is an app that will let you download YouTube videos without any problems. You can install WinX YouTube Downloader on a computer running 11, Windows 7, or Windows 10. This app enables you to convert your videos and burn them to DVD. It also supports downloading videos with subtitles and batch downloading from multiple sites and channels at the same time. Our YouTube Downloader for PC can make sure you enjoy your favorite YouTube videos whenever you want. It provides multiple formats to download (HD, SD, or 360p). This program can automatically detect the video and show you different resolutions, and formats with the corresponding sizes.
You can even convert the downloaded video from one format to another with only a few clicks. This program lets you get videos or audio from popular websites like YouTube or Facebook, and converts the video/audio to other formats that you can play on your PC. The program has many settings to help customize the process and get better-quality videos to download. Simply paste the URL link of the video you wish to download, choose the format, and start downloading.
With the WinX YouTube Downloader program, you can easily and directly download videos from YouTube for your Windows computer. This program will automatically detect the video and display all the available formats. It supports HD, HQ, and Ultra HD. With this free program, you can download a video from YouTube to your computer with only one click.
Features of WinX YouTube Downloader for PC
- Top quality engine
- Supports more than 300 sites
- Range of output formats
- Choose resolution easily
- Grab a snapshot from the video
- Low CPU expenses
- No ads
- Free download
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent
