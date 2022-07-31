Whether you live in the middle of a big city or out in a remote area with spotty cell coverage, we’ve got you covered. Our software makes your connection to 1.1.1.1 more reliable than ever before, no matter where you live and no matter what you’re doing online. With WARP, you’ll be able to do anything on the internet with lightning-fast speed and top-notch security-even. WARP made VPNs simple and easy enough for even non-techie friends and family to use. Now you can extend that protection to your phone, tablet, and computer. To get started right away, just download our app and sign up for an account.

License: Free

Author: Cloudflare

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cloudflare WARP for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Cloudflare WARP Overview

Cloudflare WARP is a new Internet experience powered by Cloudflare that is fast and private. With WARP, your connection to the Internet will be faster and more reliable wherever you live. WARP was built on the philosophy that even people who don’t know what “VPN” stands for should be able to still easily get the protection a VPN offers. 1.1.1.1 with WARP prevents anyone from snooping on you by encrypting more of the traffic leaving your device. WARP is designed for everyone. It’s a super-fast, reliable, and trustworthy DNS resolver that has been custom-tailored to meet the needs of everyday users in different connection environments.

Get more done with Warp. Running on the same network that has made 1.1.1.1 the fastest DNS resolver on Earth, our IPsec implementation makes it easy for you to browse faster and secure your connection everywhere you go. Outsmart your ISP and download faster, stream your favorite movies without blocking, and play games without lag, all with WARP.

If you’re tired of slow internet speeds, less reliable connections, and unfulfilling app experiences, then WARP is for you. WARP is a PC Windows program that increases your internet speed to 1.1.1.1 and fixes the common connection issues that are plaguing all of us. It’s so simple to use and compatible with all devices.

Features of Cloudflare WARP for PC

Privacy, security, and speed for everyone

Cloudflare collects information like your IP address

Combined with the power of 1.1.1.1

Encrypt all user traffic

Gateway for remote workers

L7 Firewall and user-based policies

Device and User auditing

Letting your VPN provider collect information about your online activities

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

