Make your room a special place where you will always feel comfortable, satisfied, and creative. Each of us has his or her own uniqueness and charm. The developer has created Planner 5D to help you create that interior design which reflects this wildness and harmoniously will mix with modern furniture elements, decor, flooring, and other things. Planner 5D is a must-have app for everyone who loves interior design, plans their houses, and lives in it. Want to create your own unique room to live in? Want to visualize your kitchen, living room, or study in 3D? Want to make “bricks” with your kids. Then Planner 5D will help you do the best interior design for your house or flat.

License: Free

Author: UAB Planner5D

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Planner 5D for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Planner 5D Overview

Planner 5D is an interior design app for the Android and PC versions, which will help you design your apartment or house. Planner 5D is the ultimate tool for creating floor plans and interior designs, both in 2D and 3D! Whether you’re a pro or beginner, the room planner will give you everything you need to start designing: thousands of decor items, flooring options, trendy color combinations, and lighting effects. In addition to a comfortable 3D Room Designer, you can add the furniture in your room and arrange them as you wish.

Don’t like the default color scheme? Change it! With our toolkit, create and design apartments and houses with ease using 4 types of walls, doors, windows, and much more. Visualize your living space and get inspired by our free interior design ideas from real designers all over the world. You can create your own custom designs for your house and interiors, perform 3D visualization, set room objects (blinds, flooring, tiles), add color palettes or picture wallpapers.

Overall, Planner 5D for PC Windows is interior design software that helps you to create professional floor plans, 3D interiors and exteriors, decorating, finding furniture, decor, and accessory ideas. With Planner 5D, the ability to 3D visualize your home’s floor plan and rooms give you a full-color, interactive view of all your ideas in one place.

Features of Planner 5D for PC

Immersive 2D and 3D design

Snapshot function to create photo-realistic images of your projects with realistic lighting, textures, and shadows

Create “Snapshots” directly from your device, online or offline

Browse a 3000+ item catalog to personalize and decorate your projects with

Switch between Metric and Imperial systems of measurement

Save and share your projects

Offline capability

Completely Ad-free

Multi-language

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Planner 5D is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.