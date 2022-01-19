You’ve probably heard of the Atari 2600, but did you know not so long ago there were some very cool games on it that most players thought they’d never be able to play again? Well, now they can. Do you remember the greatness of the Atari 2600? Did you like those legendary gaming experiences and do you want to play those games on your personal computer? With the Stella emulator software, you can run almost all those games on your Windows PC. Welcome to the Stella emulator’s homepage. Here you can download this excellent Atari 2600 emulator that lets you relive the classic games on your computer.

License: Free

Author: The Stella Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Stella Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Stella Emulator Overview

Stella Emulator is one of the most well-known Atari 2600 emulators. It allows you to play old games on your PC. The original Atari hardware was very limited in terms of its graphics and sound, but the Stella emulator is able to run most games at close to 100% speed, which is pretty impressive. Stella’s user interface is simple. The emulator presents several windows onto which emulated content is shown, including a cartridge and a TV screen. The screen window is controlled by the program, so it always follows the actual state (even if it’s not displaying something that matches the emulator state).

When a game is running, players may select their input device from those available. By default, Stella provides two different joystick profiles matching either an Atari or VCS-style joypad. It allows you to play Atari 2600 games on your PC. The interface feels like the original so that you’re instantly familiarized with it when you fire it up for the first time.

Overall, Stella emulator is an open-source Atari 2600 emulator that runs on most modern platforms. It’s a nice piece of software for people who love the look and feel of retro gaming but are looking for something new and exciting. The emulator consists of a GUI, which allows you to use a computer keyboard or gamepad to control the action onscreen, and Stella, the program code itself.

Features of Stella Emulator for PC

High-speed emulation using optimized C++ code

Supports high-quality sound emulation using Ron Fries’ TIA Sound Emulation library

Emulates the Atari 2600 Joystick Controllers

Support for real Atari 2600 controllers using the Stelladaptor

Emulates the Atari 2600 Driving Controllers

Emulates the CBS Booster-Grip Controller

Supports cartridges using Atari’s standard 2K and 4K format

Supports cartridges using Atari’s 8K, 16K, and 32K bank-switching schemes

Supports cartridges using Activision’s 8K bank-switching scheme

Supports cartridges using CBS Electronics’ 12K bank-switching scheme

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

