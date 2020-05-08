Chromium offline latest version download free installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. If the browser you are currently using is not fast and responsive? You should try Chromium. Chromium is a free and open source web browser for everyone, Chromium is blazing fast. The browser is very simple and it is very easy to learn from scratch and start using it. The interface is very simple and user-friendly. Apart from this, Chromium is secure, prevents viruses from being installed to the system. The sleek interface is amazing and a anyone with less experience in technology can also use the software with relative use. It is very fluid to watch videos online, play a game, watching sports streaming, plus any download is done quickly.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Chromium Offline

File Size:

Chromium browser has a very nice look which makes it much easier to use it. Like Google Chrome, Chromium browser is secure to use and also helps protect the system against viruses. The benefit of the browser is very fast with multiple tabs option which provides the benefit of working on many things at the same time. The browser also has a feature of opening pdf files within itself, which is great. But, all Google services not integrate with the application like Google Chrome to provide a comprehensive set of web tools.

It is the fastest web browser that I have ever used period. Like default Google Chrome browser it’s also allows opening multiple tabs and windows at once. Chromium browser works a lot better than other web browsers even when the internet speed is not that high. It is highly customisable, anyone can set it up according to their own uses. But, one of the biggest disadvantages of using chromium is that it is very memory intensive.

As Chromium browser is very fast, it allows you to complete your job very fast and within the given deadline. If you are looking for a browser that will allow you to conveniently synchronize data with your mobile device, this is must have.

Features of Chromium Offline

Easy to use

Fast and Secure browsing

Auto-update capability

Integrated Adobe Flash Player

API keys for some Google services

Optimized for quick browsing

Supports Extensions and Themes

Open Source and Customizable

Secure Preferences

Privacy Protection

Web search engines

DNS Services

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Chromium Offline is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.