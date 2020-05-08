Chromium offline latest version download free installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. If the browser you are currently using is not fast and responsive? You should try Chromium. Chromium is a free and open source web browser for everyone, Chromium is blazing fast. The browser is very simple and it is very easy to learn from scratch and start using it. The interface is very simple and user-friendly. Apart from this, Chromium is secure, prevents viruses from being installed to the system. The sleek interface is amazing and a anyone with less experience in technology can also use the software with relative use. It is very fluid to watch videos online, play a game, watching sports streaming, plus any download is done quickly.
License: Free
Author: Google Inc
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Chromium Offline
File Size:
Chromium browser has a very nice look which makes it much easier to use it. Like Google Chrome, Chromium browser is secure to use and also helps protect the system against viruses. The benefit of the browser is very fast with multiple tabs option which provides the benefit of working on many things at the same time. The browser also has a feature of opening pdf files within itself, which is great. But, all Google services not integrate with the application like Google Chrome to provide a comprehensive set of web tools.
It is the fastest web browser that I have ever used period. Like default Google Chrome browser it’s also allows opening multiple tabs and windows at once. Chromium browser works a lot better than other web browsers even when the internet speed is not that high. It is highly customisable, anyone can set it up according to their own uses. But, one of the biggest disadvantages of using chromium is that it is very memory intensive.
As Chromium browser is very fast, it allows you to complete your job very fast and within the given deadline. If you are looking for a browser that will allow you to conveniently synchronize data with your mobile device, this is must have.
Features of Chromium Offline
- Easy to use
- Fast and Secure browsing
- Auto-update capability
- Integrated Adobe Flash Player
- API keys for some Google services
- Optimized for quick browsing
- Supports Extensions and Themes
- Open Source and Customizable
- Secure Preferences
- Privacy Protection
- Web search engines
- DNS Services
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 512 Mb RAM
- Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent
